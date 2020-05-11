Five new Steam games you probably missed (May 11, 2020)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the new games of 2020.

Enemy on Board

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌May‌ ‌8 ‌

Developer:‌ ‌Windwalk Games

Price:‌ ‌Free

Launched into Early Access last week, Enemy On Board is a sci-fi themed free-to-play "deception combat" game. What on Earth does that mean? Basically: the 4v2 online matches feature four innocent crew members and two shapeshifting aliens. Innocent players need to determine who the enemy is, while the secret alien players need to hide their identities while trying to "deceive and destroy" the crew members. There's a bunch of different abilities and fighting styles to grasp, and the game is expected to launch into 1.0 within a year.

Wintermoor Tactics Club

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌May‌ ‌6

Developer:‌ ‌EVC

Price:‌ ‌$14.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£11.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$20.99

As the name implies, Wintermoor Tactics Club is a tactical RPG, but it's also a visual novel. Set in a high school in the midst of a bitter snowball war, there's more than a whiff of Persona here, with the mix of teenage interpersonal conundrums and strategy gameplay. There are seven playable characters and over 40 encounters to fight through. It definitely looks very charming, especially if you're eager to find a tactics RPG that avoids the usual fantasy and sci-fi tropes.

Tonight We Riot

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌May‌ ‌8

Developer:‌ ‌Pixel Pushers Union 512

Price:‌ ‌$14.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£11.39‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$21.50‌

Tonight We Riot is a couch cooperative brawler about sticking it to the man. In other words, the action takes place in a "dystopia where wealthy capitalists control elections, media, and the lives of working people." In depressing pixel art landscapes you'll control a gaggle of activists as they fight their oppressors: apparently it's possible to throat-punch billionaire ghouls. Seems pretty fun, and it can be played single player too.

Dark Light

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌May‌ ‌8

Developer:‌ ‌Mirari&Co.

Price:‌ ‌$14.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£11.39‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$21.50‌

Here's a gritty 2D platformer with an eerie sci-fi setting, with combat and exploration served in equal measure. It appears to be a fairly straightforward Metroidvania, but it's the atmosphere and art style that stands out. The game launched into Early Access last week and currently has "around 40% game content", so if you're keen to play it to the end straight away, maybe wait until the 1.0 release arrives.

KnotBot

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌May‌ ‌8

Developer:‌ ‌BeetBomb

Price:‌ ‌$11.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£9.29‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$16.95

KnotBot is a clever puzzle game about programming an AI to solve various problems. According to the Steam description, you'll be solving coding problems using knots and yarn-balls in place of the usual text and numbers. It also has a really nice art style reminiscent of The Behemoth's work (think Battleblock Theater or Pit People).

These games were released between May 4 and 11 2020. Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.