Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 18, 2019)

Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic

Release: March 16

Developer: 3Division

Price: $24.99 | £18.99 | AU$35.95

Launched into Early Access last week, Workers & Resources is a city builder and tycoon game based on creating and keeping afloat your very own Soviet republic. Players will need to manage everything from the economy and resources, through to the finer details of housing, playgrounds and other entertainment. As far as I can see 3Division has nailed the finer aesthetics when it comes to, at least, the more divisive aspects of Soviet urban planning. The game is expected to stay in Early Access for up to two years, growing based on feedback–though it's currently "playable and stable". It's sitting on a "Very Positive" rating with nearly 700 reviews.

Rico

Release: March 15

Developer: Ground Shatter

Price: $19.99 | £17.99 | AU$28.95

Rico is a first-person shooter staring two hard-boiled cops with an abundance of weaponry and no qualms with using it. Playable in singleplayer or two-player cooperative, it's a "procedurally-generated action movie FPS", meaning it has rogue-lite elements. By all reports Rico excels in the mindless action department: don't expect anything too cerebral, but do expect to kick doors down and shoot bad guys.

Wolfpack

Release: March 16

Developer: Usurpator AB

Price: $34.99 | £27.79 | AU$49.95

If you've ever dreamed of working on a "highly detailed German type VII U-boat during the Second World War", Wolfpack is the game for you. Played entirely in first-person, and involving lots of manual handling of realistic instruments, five players take five seperate roles on the boat: captain, helmsman, dive officer, radio man and navigator. Realism is the key here, and close online cooperation will be needed in order to, uh, win? I don't know. Definitely one for roleplayers then. The game is currently in Early Access mainly for the sake of player feedback: it's expected to launch into 1.0 this year.

Trüberbrook

Release: March 12

Developer: btf

Price: $29.99 | £24.99 | AU$42.95

Trüberbrook is a modern point-and-click adventure set in rural Germany during the 1960s, inspired by Twin Peaks and The X-Files, among other things. Protagonist Hans Tannhauser is an American scientist, on holiday in the nominal remote village. It seems like the less said about the narrative the better, for fear of entering spoiler territory, but it only takes a quick look at the trailer above and the game's handmade scenery to clock the mood of this game. It's definitely one worth checking out for genre fans, or anyone keen on moody weirdness.

Project Downfall

Release: March 16

Developer: MGP Studios, Solid9 Studio

Price: $15.99 | £12.39 | AU$22.95

Project Downfall is a retro-styled first-person shooter where you play as a "regular, middle class citizen" who, as it turns out, likes to whoop the arses of baddies by night. It has an interesting sprite-based aesthetic, and while the retro-futuristic 1980s synthwave style is definitely played out at this stage, Project Downfall seems to nail the look better than most of the competition. Inspired by Doom, Hardcore Henry, John Wick and, quite obviously, cyberpunk. The game is in Early Access, and will stay there for "around 11-13 months" while new levels and more are added.