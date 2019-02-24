Five new Steam games you probably missed (February 25, 2019)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the new games of 2019 .

Bannermen

Release: February 22

Developer: Pathos Interactive

Price: $16.99 | £14.49 | AU$42.95

Bannermen is a real-time strategy game with a "semi-fantasy" medieval setting. Protagonist Lord Berrian must travel "the vast lands of Valtoria" in order to restore some semblance of order after a crushing military defeat. And that is achieved in fairly typical RTS fashion – it looks like it'll easily appeal to fans of ye olde Warcraft. There's a single-player campaign and AI skirmishes, but full online competitive multiplayer is supported as well, with both ranked and unranked playlists and custom game support.

Hell Warders

Release: February 21

Developer: Anti Gravity Game Studios

Price: $14.99 | £10.99 | AU$na

Hell Warders is a tower defense game, but don't look away if you've an aversion to that genre like I do: it's also a third-person action RPG. Once you've chosen from one of three distinct classes you're plonked into the world, inside of which you can place all of your defensive units. The trailer does a pretty good job of laying out how this hybrid works – it looks like a bit of fun, especially if you've got friends to take advantage of the four-player cooperative play support.

Devotion

Release: February 19

Developer: RedCandleGames

Price: $16.99 | £13.49 | AU$23.95

You've probably heard about Devotion already: it's a Taiwanese horror game by the creators of the critically acclaimed Detention. While that game was a 2D point-and-click adventure, Devotion makes the move to first-person, and by all reports it's very bloody scary and emotional. James loved it: "short and sweet, just as long as it needs to be, and the experience hinges on slamming into your own epiphanies as the big picture rushes in."

W4RR-i/o-RS: Descent

Release: February 21

Developer: Xeneder

Price: $1.99 | £1.69 | AU$2.95

W4RR-i/o-RS: Descent is a hard thing to describe: it's an "art game" rendered in stunning, state of the art ASCII, mixing JRPG-esque turn-based combat with, uh, probably other less scrutable things. "This is an art-game about a 4th Millenium corporation ZN, which semi-automatically mines astral particles from simulated human minds," reads the Steam description. The trailer is immediately captivating, with its discomforting mix of urgent music and minimalist art style. Definitely one for Anthem fans.

Trident's Wake

Release: February 22

Developer: Bacus Studios

Price: $14.99 | £11.39 | AU$21.50

Launched into Early Access last week, Trident's Wake is a twin-stick shooter with online and local cooperative play. That undersells it though, because there are different classes of Sentinel to choose from – ranging from the tanky through to the agile – and a fair bit of customisation involved. The game won't likely stay in EA for long: studio Bacus wants to release it by April 2019, with a bunch of polish and player-led optimisations to occur before then.