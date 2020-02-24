Five new Steam games you probably missed (February 24, 2020)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the new games of 2020.

Death and Taxes

Steam page

Release: February 21

Developer: Placeholder Gameworks

Price: $12.99 | £10.99 | AU$18.50

This looks a tad like Papers, Please, except instead of an immigration officer you're the Grim Reaper, and instead of deciding who does and doesn't get to cross a border, you're deciding who lives and who dies. Grimmy R (the Reapster, the Death Boi) works a fairly mundane office job, but his actions in it have wide-ranging consequences, not to mention the stress of competing with other Grim Reapers, all vying for promotion. Seems brilliant, and there's a free demo.

Skul: The Hero Slayer

Steam page

Release: February 19

Developer: SouthPAW Games

Price: $17.99 | £13.99 | AU$25.95

Launched into Early Access last week, Skul: The Hero Slayer is a sidescrolling action rogue-lite with absolutely beautiful pixel art. Of course, that's a description that can apply to seemingly hundreds of games nowadays, but the action here looks tight and fluid, coming across as a more whimsical take on Dead Cells. The nominal Skul can change their head to acquire different abilities and buffs, and you can seemingly wear two at once, which seems awkward. The full game is expected to launch this year, with an extra chapter (the current build doesn't have an ending) and a bunch of other additions.

Taur

Steam page

Release: February 20

Developer: Echo Entertainment

Price: $24.99 | £19.49 | AU$35.95

Taur is a hybrid strategy game with a gorgeous low-poly aesthetic. According to one-person studio Echo Entertainment, it combines a bunch of different elements including tower defense, shooter and RTS, with full destructibility and the usual abundance of unlockable abilities.

Lumote

Steam page

Release: February 21

Developer: Luminawesome Games Ltd.

Price: $19.99 | £15.49 | AU$28.95

Lumote is a puzzle-centric 3D platformer starring a "squishy bioluminescent creature". This creature (its name is Lumote) can inhabit other creatures and wield their powers in order to traverse the obstacle filled world, which comprises six towers of increasing difficulty. The game has a pleasant neon, subaquatic atmosphere to it, and the movement seems well honed.

Tony Stewart's Spring Car Racing

Steam page

Release: February 22

Developer: Monster Games Inc.

Price: $29.99 | £23.79 | AU$42.95

...and for something completely different, here's a sprint car racer with a decent budget that I had somehow never heard about until it released last week. It boasts a bunch of different vehicle styles, a career mode, 24 tracks and up to 25 players in online multiplayer (there's split screen as well!). Apparently it's "the official game of Tony Stewart's Ollie's Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1" which means absolutely nothing to me. But if it's sprint racing you're after, here's a game for it.

These games were released between February 17 and February 24 2020. Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.