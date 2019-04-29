Five new Steam games you probably missed (April 29, 2019)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the new games of 2019 .

Burning Daylight

Steam page

Release: April 19

Developer: Burning Daylight Team

Price: Free

Burning Daylight is a futuristic adventure game set in a future where, thanks to an environmental catastrophe, humankind is confined to dystopian megastructures. Developed by a dozen-strong team of Animation Workshop students, Burning Daylight is mostly about exploration, though there's a bit of light puzzling to be had, and the real novelty comes from exploring an uncompromisingly grim world. "Waking up naked in a grotesque slaughterhouse, you have no recollection of who you are or where you come from," so reads the official Steam description. "Your only clue is a mysterious tattoo on your chest."

Yuppie Psycho

Steam page

Release: April 25

Developer: Baroque Decay

Price: $16.66 | £16.66 | AU$23.95

Yuppie Psycho is a game about surviving employment at one of the world's largest companies despite being vastly underqualified. That alone is pretty interesting, but as it turns out, Sintracorp has employed protagonist Brian Pasternack to hunt a witch whose powers formerly kept the company afloat. Anyway, what results is a surreal take on workplace banality: you'll "engage in watercooler conversation" in order to discover your co-worker's "sordid, blood-soaked secrets". It's a horror game, but whether for its depiction of supernatural violence or for the fact that you need to "learn office protocol", I'm not sure.

Hardware Engineers

Steam page

Release: April 22

Developer: Green127

Price: $14.99 | £11.39 | AU$21.50

Launched out of Early Access last week, Hardware Engineers is a tycoon game about running an IT business. Or more specifically, you'll be building PCs and selling them according to the demands and requirements of customers. This means selecting the right components and then fitting them all together in a drag-and-drop interface. But it's not just about building PCs: you'll also need to worry about "economy, reputation, selling strategy and communication". Sounds like way too much hard work to me, but fans of simulations and tycoon games seem to be digging it so far.

Dark Devotion

Steam page

Release: April 25

Developer: Hibernian Workshop

Price: $19.99 | £17.49 | AU$28.95

This dark fantasy 2D platformer was successfully Kickstarter funded back in 2017. Its aesthetic may ape Castlevania and Dead Cells but it's structurally different to either of those. The world is a static (ie not procedurally generated) labyrinth and the player cannot deliberately backtrack. Which probably comes as a relief because the game otherwise promises quite a challenge, though there's no dearth of weapons and abilities with which to tackle it.

Survivor

Steam page

Release: April 22

Developer: Reija Meriläinen

Price: Free

This is a bizarre and utterly creepy take on reality TV initially designed for a Finnish art exhibition. It "takes place in an empty museum where you are put into a tribe of ten and told to vote each other out one by one until there is only one left". Obviously the goal is to be the one left, though as you watch the trailer embedded above you might reasonably ask yourself... why? It's a fascinating thing. It might make you feel weird, though.