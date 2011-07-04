Firefall trailer sets up story, reveals Orson Scott Card as writer

A new dev diary introduces writer Orson Scott Card as a collaborator on massively multiplayer shooter, Firefall. The science fiction author is most famous for the novel, Ender's Game, but has turned his hand to game writing recently with Xbox Live Arcade title, Shadow Complex. While it was hard to detect any sort of plot in that game, Firefall is set in a new vision of Earth which has been invaded by a mysterious race known as The Chosen, and is beset by a deadly energy cloud called The Melding. Players must travel between protected cities and battle the Chosen in awesome upgradeable jetpacks. Find out more in our Firefall preview , and watch this trailer for more footage of Firefall in action. It's due out later this year.