A horrifying tale of survival in Pony World 3

I visit a beach, hoping it will take my mind off things, or things off my mind. There is no solace there. It is void, it is limbo, it is nothing, but the other ponies seem not to notice. What is happening to me? Is this the end of all things, the breaking of the world? El-ahrairah! El-ahrairah! The Shining Wire!

Okay, that's Lord of the Rings mixed with some rabbit lore, but I don't know any pony lore.