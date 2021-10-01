FIFA 22 Ones to Watch guide

FIFA 22 Ones to Watch (OTW) are another special type of card in Ultimate Team with which to help your superstar squad ascend the ranks to glory. Unlike FIFA 22 ICONs or Hero cards, Ones to Watch are players whose stats change depending on their performance in the real-life season. In other words you could get a great card, one that gets even better with time.

FIFA 22 OTW Team 1 is almost here, but we already know some of the confirmed names in the group. We also know all the Team 1 cards (and some from Team 2), if leaks are to be believed, but that information is naturally subject to change. Regardless, here's everything you need to know about Ones to Watch.

FIFA 22 OTW Team 1 release time

We'll have the confirmed first team at 6pm BST (1pm EDT / 10am PDT).

FIFA 22 Ones to Watch: What you need to know

Just in case you've been away from FUT for a while, Ones to Watch cards aren't gold, silver, or bronze, but 'live' in the sense that their stats can improve the better they perform at the new club at which they've recently arrived, with their base stats at least the same as the player's highest In-Form. If you bought the Ultimate Edition you'll get a OTW card free, but it'll be untradeable so you can't make any coins on it.

Anyway, while leaks are online suggesting who'll be in Team 1, here are the confirmed Ones to Watch cards:

Player New team Overall David Alaba Real Madrid 84 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 91 Romelu Lukaku Chelsea 88 Jack Grealish Manchester City 84 Ibrahima Konate Liverpool 78 Lionel Messi PSG 93 Sergio Ramos PSG 88 Georginio Wijnaldum PSG 84 Achraf Hakimi PSG 85 Donyell Malen Borussia Dortmund 80 Denzel Dumfries Inter Milan 82 Anderson Talisca Al-Nassr 82

The leaks don't end there, here are a few players that could be in Team 2, according to FUTZone.