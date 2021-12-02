Here's when Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker unlocks

If you want to know the Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker unlock time—and let's face it, who doesn't?—rest assured, you're in the right place. With the Early Access release less than 24 hours away, you should ensure you're fully prepared with your schedule cleared and the appropriate snacks on hand.

Endwalker introduces two new jobs, the Sage and the Reaper, as well as male Viera as a playable race. The long-awaited expansion was initially meant to launch at the end of November, but the release date was pushed back to allow time for further improvements and stability checks. And now it's nearly—finally—arrived, here are the Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker release times.

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker release times

Endwalker is officially set for release on December 7, though if you've preordered the new expansion, you'll be eligible for Early Access, which starts on December 3. Naturally, you'll need an active subscription, but you'll also need to have registered your pre-order bonus code. You can find more details on the official FAQ .

Here is a list of release times expected across different regions on December 3:

Los Angeles: 1 am PT

1 am PT New York: 4 am ET

4 am ET London: 9 am GMT

9 am GMT Paris: 10 am CET

Here they are! 🤩We're pleased to present the preliminary patch notes for #FFXIV Patch 6.0! 📖 https://t.co/P1bNKwSjjXPrepare for #Endwalker's Early Access set to begin on Friday, Dec. 3 at 1:00 a.m. (PST) / 9:00 (GMT)! 🌑 pic.twitter.com/4dwAdyEDn6December 1, 2021 See more