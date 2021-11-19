FFXIV Endwalker: Everything we know about the Sage job

Want to know more about the FFXIV Sage job arriving with the upcoming Endwalker expansion? With more story and cutscenes than Shadowbringers, it promises to be big. A new Reaper job will also be available alongside the Sage, and male Viera are also joining the selection of FFXIV races you can choose from.

With Endwalker's release coming in early December, now's a good time to take a look at what the new job offers and whether it's something you might want to try out. Here's what we know about the FF14 Sage job, and how to unlock it.

FFXIV Sage: How to unlock the upcoming job

First, you'll need to own the Endwalker expansion, naturally. But if you're hopping into Final Fantasy 14 for the first time, you won't be able to play as a Sage from the outset. The new jobs require you to level any Disciple of War or Magic job to level 70 before you can pick up the quest to unlock it.

FF14 Sage playstyle

The Sage is a healer, and the Nouliths it uses as a weapon set it apart from the traditional staff or grimoire-wielding support jobs we're used to. It's not a weapon that's appeared in any other Final Fantasy game, as far as I'm aware, though it wouldn't look out of place in a boss fight. It's particularly impressive when you see the Nouliths spinning around or focusing into a four-pronged laser attack, which you get to see in the trailer above.

Heal by dealing damage

A few of the Sage's damage-dealing abilities heal an ally for a set amount if they've been buffed with a specific ability—essentially, a percentage of your damage will convert to healing. If you've played World of Warcraft's Discipline priest, you should already be familiar with the basic idea.

Barriers and direct heals

It's not all about passive healing through damage, though. The Sage has some direct healing spells and uses barriers to help party members mitigate incoming damage. It has single-target, AoE, and regen healing abilities, along with one main barrier—though a couple of these direct healing spells also become barriers when buffed.

Addersgall gauge

This job gauge accumulates both Addersgall and Addersting, which are then used to cast specific abilities. While Addersgal regenerates automatically over time, Addersting is acquired when certain barrier stacks are consumed or broken.