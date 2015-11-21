How to find Fallout 4's extra hairstyles, tattoos, and face paint

Recently, James showed you how to acquire a set of awesome and iconic X-01 power armor in Fallout 4. Today, I'll direct you to something a bit more frivolous but, to my mind, just as important: all of the extra hair styles, face paints, and facial tattoos available in the game, how to find them, and how to put them on.

Fallout 4's character creator is pretty good, but it's not the end of the line in terms of determining your character's looks. Once you leave the vault you can keep tweaking your features, hair styles, and facial markings in a couple of different ways: by finding special vendors, by locating magazines that give you extra options, and by, well, cheating. This guide will walk you through all those options so you'll always look your best. Or silliest. Or scariest. Your call.

Skip to the last page if you'd prefer to just cheat. We won't judge you.

Face paint and grime

If you're looking to freshen your looks or dirty your face, you can visit a facial surgeon named Doc Crocker in Diamond City Market. Right next to Doctor Sun's outdoor office, enter the door marked Mega Surgery Center. In addition to letting you change your physical features, just like you do in the character creator, Crocker gives you access to face paint and grime. And there's a ton of different options.

Face paint is perfect for those of you who want to blend in and look like a raider, or at least like a real badass. You don't have to choose between the different paints, either: you can enable as many as you like at the same time. Face paint also comes in different colors, just like makeup.

You can use the same surgeon to add grime as well, which includes coal soot, dirt, dust, mud, blood, and other smudges and splotches that will reflect your numerous trips and trials in the wastes. Grime can be mixed and matched with face paint, so you can look both terrifying and filthy.

Barbers

Next, hairstyles. You can visit a barber in the game at any time to change your hairdo, and they give you access to a few new ones that aren't a part of the character creator, such as mohawks for both male and female characters (as seen above), and a couple other options (below). There's also a smattering of new facial hair options for dudes available from barbers.

The easiest barber to find is in Diamond City Market, and there's also one in Vault 81. In Diamond City Market, Look for a big sign that says Super Salon and talk to John, the young man wearing the varsity jacket.

Extra Hairstyles

There are also two issues of a magazine called Le Coiffe you can find in the world that allow you additional hairstyles not available anywhere else. One is perhaps the greatest hairstyle ever created. It's called the Megaton and it makes you look like you think about atomic bombs all day. Which you probably do.

You can find this issue of Le Coiffe magazine in Fallon's Department store. If you head south from Diamond City and run for a while, you'll eventually come across a three-story building with a big Fallon's sign on it. The magazine is on a round table in the smallest room on the top floor. There are other things in other rooms, so I'd bring a gun of some sort. A big one. Here's the location (you can click the upper right corner of these images to enlarge):

The second issue of LeCoiff is in the Charlestown Laundry, which is just southeast of Bunker Hill. It's not marked on the map so it's not easy to find, but below is the location and what it looks like, best spotted by the red truck out front and a couple of small dry cleaning signs on the building. You'll find Le Coiffe in a laundry basket sitting on top of one of the washing machines. It provides you with a lovely, towering beehive called The Hornet's Nest. Both of these hairstyles can be used by male or female characters.

To activate these new hairstyles, just visit barber. Or, keep reading and I'll tell you how to change your hairstyle whenever you want.

On the next page, let's get into facial tattoos.