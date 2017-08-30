Enter to win this $2,500 gaming rig from Razer and CyberPowerPC

PC Gamer is partnering with Razer to give away this awesome CyberPowerPC high-end gaming rig, complete with a full suite of Razer's new Mercury white peripherals. The PC itself will be on display this weekend at Razer's PAX West booth, but in the meantime, here's a look at what's inside:
- Case: CyberPowerPC White P400 Mid Tower Gaming Case w/ Tempered Glass
- CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K @ 4.20Ghz
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5X
- Mobo: CyberPowerPC Z270 SLI Extreme ATX Wi-Fi Motherboard
- RAM: 32GB G-Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3000
- Cooling: CyberPowerPC 550LC 120MM AIO Watercooler
- Storage: 512 GB WD Black M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD
- PSU: Corsair CX650M 80 Plus Bronze Power Supply
- Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow X Chroma Gaming Keyboard Mercury White
- Mouse: Razer Lancehead Tounament Edition Mouse Mercury White
- Headset: Razer Kraken 7.1 V2 Gaming Headset Mercury White
- Mousepad: Razer Invictia Mouse Mat Mercury White
The giveaway is live now, and will run through the weekend. Enter below, and be sure to visit PC Gamer and Razer on Facebook and Twitter for more chances to win.
Terms and Conditions:
- USA only.
- No purchase necessary.
- Must be 18 or over to participate.
- Must meet further entry requirements in the Additional Sweepstakes Terms and Conditions.
- Method of selecting winner: Random computer drawn.