Enter to win this $2,500 gaming rig from Razer and CyberPowerPC

PC Gamer is partnering with Razer to give away this awesome CyberPowerPC high-end gaming rig, complete with a full suite of Razer's new Mercury white peripherals. The PC itself will be on display this weekend at Razer's PAX West booth, but in the meantime, here's a look at what's inside:

Case : CyberPowerPC White P400 Mid Tower Gaming Case w/ Tempered Glass

: CyberPowerPC White P400 Mid Tower Gaming Case w/ Tempered Glass CPU : Intel Core i7-7700K @ 4.20Ghz

: Intel Core i7-7700K @ 4.20Ghz GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5X

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5X Mobo : CyberPowerPC Z270 SLI Extreme ATX Wi-Fi Motherboard

: CyberPowerPC Z270 SLI Extreme ATX Wi-Fi Motherboard RAM : 32GB G-Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3000

: 32GB G-Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3000 Cooling : CyberPowerPC 550LC 120MM AIO Watercooler

: CyberPowerPC 550LC 120MM AIO Watercooler Storage : 512 GB WD Black M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD

: 512 GB WD Black M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD PSU : Corsair CX650M 80 Plus Bronze Power Supply

: Corsair CX650M 80 Plus Bronze Power Supply Keyboard : Razer BlackWidow X Chroma Gaming Keyboard Mercury White

: Razer BlackWidow X Chroma Gaming Keyboard Mercury White Mouse : Razer Lancehead Tounament Edition Mouse Mercury White

: Razer Lancehead Tounament Edition Mouse Mercury White Headset : Razer Kraken 7.1 V2 Gaming Headset Mercury White

: Razer Kraken 7.1 V2 Gaming Headset Mercury White Mousepad: Razer Invictia Mouse Mat Mercury White

The giveaway is live now, and will run through the weekend. Enter below, and be sure to visit PC Gamer and Razer on Facebook and Twitter for more chances to win.

Terms and Conditions: