Elex, the forthcoming Piranha Bytes action RPG, has a gameplay trailer

Elex is an interesting, and potentially very fun, action RPG set in a "science fantasy" world. That means you'll get to stroll around impressive mountainous fantasy environments while, hopefully, shooting things to death. At least, this is what the game's latest gameplay trailer appears to promise. There appears to be swords and shields too, don't you worry about that. And pole dancers.

Developed by the studio responsible for Gothic and the Risen series, the game will reportedly be "full of freedom and choices" and importantly, you'll be able to wear a cowboy hat. The game launches October 17, and it'll be interesting to see whether Piranha Bytes manages to transcend its reputation as a creator of fun-if-ropey RPGs.

Check out the trailer: