Where to find the Uchigatana in Elden Ring

Looking for the Uchigatana in Elden Ring? There are a lot of choices when it comes to weapons in the Lands Between, but if you've got your heart set on a katana, this guide has you covered. That said, it makes sense to try out different armaments before you settle on one, that way you don't waste Elden Ring Smithing Stones on levelling up something you'll quickly replace.

The Uchigatana is the katana you start out with if you pick the Samurai class . But like other starting weapons, you can find it in-game, too. So if you opted for something different during character creation, you might want to know where you can find it. Here's the Elden Ring Uchigatana location.

(Image credit: From Software)

Elden Ring Uchigatana location

This katana is found inside the Death-touched Catacombs in north Limgrave. Fast travel to the Saintsbridge Site of Grace, then start heading west, towards Stormveil Castle, but look for a slope you can climb up on your right, just before the camp. You'll find the door to this Elden Ring dungeon up here.

Activate the Site of Grace inside the proceed down the stairs and you'll find a locked door ahead of you. Luckily you don't need to go anywhere near the boss to pick up the Uchigatana, but you do need to pull the lever that opens this door to get to it. So, proceed down the stairs to the left.

The enemies here are skeletal archers and warriors that will reanimate with full health if you don't hit them again when they start glowing with white mist. They're not difficult to kill, but it's easy to get overwhelmed if you have to deal with too many at a time.

Image 1 of 4 First narrow corridor. (Image credit: From Software) Image 2 of 4 Second doorway. (Image credit: From Software) Image 3 of 4 The Uchigatana is on this corpse. (Image credit: From Software) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: From Software)

Continue through the dungeon—it's pretty linear—until you reach the room with the lever. Pull it, then head back the way you came. Once you reach the room with the stairs that lead up to the boss room door, look at the wall opposite the stairs to find a narrow corridor has opened up. Head through here until you reach a room, then look for another opening in the wall on the left.

Continue through here and you come out on the upper level of the large room that you crossed to reach the lever. There's an archer up here so dispatch it, then grab the Uchigatana from the corpse hanging over the edge.