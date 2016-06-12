EA reveals Titanfall 2 multiplayer in a new trailer

The first big bit of news out of EA's pre-E3 press briefing actually took place a couple of hours before it began, when the Titanfall 2 single-player campaign trailer accidentally slipped out. But EA still had something fresh to reveal at the show, in the form of a multiplayer video that didn't get leaked.

Respawn boss Vince Zampella said Titanfall 2 pilots will have six new Titans at their disposal, each with unique abilities. Multiplayer combat will feature "expanded pilot gameplay, more customization options, and a deep progression system." A multiplayer technical test will take place prior to launch, with signups being taken at titanfall.com.

We'll have hands-on time with Titanfall 2 after the press conference, which you can catch along with all the rest of our E3 2016 coverage. Titanfall 2 comes out on October 28. The single-player campaign trailer, in case you missed it, can be seen here.