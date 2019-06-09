E3 2019 schedule: When and where to watch every press conference

E3 2019 is here. The conference itself takes place from June 11-14, but for most of us at home, the fun part starts before that, with the E3 press conference schedule kicking off on June 8. That's when you can expect to see the big announcements start rolling out.

Sony is skipping this year, and EA is foregoing a traditional press conference to run multiple streams the Saturday before E3, but the other major players are all back with the usual fanfare, including The PC Gaming Show on June 10!

Below, you'll find the E3 2019 dates and times for the major press conferences, and when and where to watch them. We've also made a handy chart with E3 conferences by time zone:

Full-sized version here. Non-color coded version here.

Saturday, June 8

EA Play

All day, starting at 9:30 am PDT

Livestream: EA.com

EA is replacing its annual press conference with a day-long streaming event this year, almost like its own pre-E3 version of E3. We’re not entirely sure what that’s going to look like yet, but they’ve promised more actual gameplay and chats with developers throughout June 8. The event will continue on June 9, but EA says it's consolidating all the livestreams to Saturday.

Sunday, June 9

Microsoft/Xbox press conference

1:00 pm PDT (Click for your time zone)

Livestream: Mixer

Microsoft has promised something for fans of “RPGs, first-person shooters, and everything in-between,” for both PC and console players, including unannounced games. Now that Obsidian is under the Microsoft banner, there’s a good chance we’ll get a closer look at The Outer Worlds. The war elephant in the room, at least from where I’m standing, is Relic’s Age of Empires 4, which we haven’t seen so much as a cinematic trailer for since its announcement in 2017. Here’s to hoping we might be on the verge of our first look.

Bethesda press conference

5:30 pm PDT (Click for your time zone)

Livestream: Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Mixer, Facebook

We’re definitely going to see more of Doom Eternal, but other details are scarce. We know Bethesda has two, big RPGs in development—Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6—and one would hope we’ll get a glimpse of at least one of them. Rage 2 may take a victory lap, and we should get to see a good bit of Wolfenstein: Youngblood. It’s also likely there will be some discussion of the future of Fallout 76, which didn’t exactly go over amazingly with fans or critics. Beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess. Is it time to start talking about a new Wolfenstein? Is Dishonored 3 going to leap from the shadows? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Devolver Digital press conference

7:00 pm PDT (Click for your time zone)

Livestream: Twitch

The only thing we’ve come to expect for sure from Devolver is that it’s going to be weird. We’ll almost definitely hear more about Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass, which is still slated to release some time this year. We may also hear more about the RPG Maker-fueled follow-up, Sometimes Always Monsters, which was originally slated for 2016 but has been Sometimes Always Delayed since then. There’s also a Talos Principle sequel floating around out there somewhere. You should probably wear a poncho if you’re going to be sitting close to the front, just to be safe.

Monday, June 10

The E3VR Showcase

9:00 am PDT (Click for your time zone)

Livestream: YouTube

In a first for E3, UploadVR is going to be broadcasting a pre-recorded showcase dedicated entirely to virtual reality gaming, using a format they describe as similar to a Nintendo Direct. Members of the gaming-related comedy channel Kinda Funny will be involved somehow, and the announcement promises to “excite not just the Rift, Vive, PSVR, Quest and Windows VR owners of the world today but also those that haven’t yet bought a headset.”

The PC Gaming Show

10:00 am PDT (Click for your time zone)

Livestream: Twitch, YouTube

For the fifth straight year, we’re putting on a show celebrating PC gaming with new trailers, announcements, and maybe even some sort of unexpected costumed mascot. The secret trailers are being kept in a featureless black cube that hums at a high frequency and makes me relive haunting memories from throughout my life if I try to go anywhere near it, so your guess about any major reveals is as good as mine. Here's the lineup so far, with more presenters to be announced.

Ubisoft press conference

1:00 pm PDT (Click for your time zone)

Livestream: Twitch

Ubisoft hasn't told us where to tune in yet, but expect the usual Twitch and YouTube streams. There’s a good chance we’ll be hearing more about Beyond Good and Evil 2, as well as the future of staple series like Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed. I would not be shocked to hear the name Tom Clancy bandied about. It’s also been quite a while since we got a 3D Rayman platformer, and I wouldn’t mind another one of those.

Square Enix press conference

6:00 pm PDT (Click for your time zone)

Livestream: Official site

Details, as I’m sure you’re used to hearing at this point, are pretty thin. All eyes are on the Final Fantasy 7 remake, which is the only major, first-party Squeenix game we’re aware of at the moment. A new expansion for Final Fantasy14 is unlikely, with Shadowbringers due in July. A full port of the entire Kingdom Hearts series to PC would be very unexpected, but welcome. We may also hear more about the unannounced “AAA shooter” in development from People Can Fly or the “Avengers project” being worked on by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal.

Tuesday, June 11

Nintendo Direct

9:00 am PDT (Click for your time zone)

Livestream: Official Site

The Switch is basically a portable PC, right? Just kidding—we’re including this for the sake of completeness and so our multiplatform comrades don’t have to go look for it elsewhere. And anyway, no one can stop us from dreaming about a Majora’s Mask HD Remaster coming to Steam, right? There will probably be some Pokemons. There will probably be some Marios. They may finally announce Persona 5 for Switch so I can proceed with converting all of my Nintendo friends to my weird Jungian cult.