Dying Light's final update gives everyone a free Enhanced Edition upgrade

Dying Light has had a hell of a run. It was released in early 2015 to respectable reviews, but it was Techland's ongoing support of the game, with a steady stream of updates, new content, and even a full-on fantasy spinoff, that really made it stand out. But all good things come to an end, as the saying goes, and Dying Light is no exception: The final update is now live on Steam.

The update focuses largely on the dark fantasy DLC Hellraid, including gameplay and economy tweaks, adjustments to difficulty, new tutorial screens, and a handful of bug fixes. More generally, there's also a new chainsaw weapon type, new weapon meshes and sound effects, and a bit of map and quest tuning.

Speaking of chainsaws, there's also a new Dying Light content pack out today called the Dieselpunk Bundle, which includes the new Gut Render chainsaw and the Flesh Ripper saw blade. (Techland said Flesh Ripper is for players who'd "rather tune it down a little" but let's be honest, none of this stuff is subtle.) Also in the bundle are the Greaser SMG, Punk'd Beret outfit, and Rugged Roadmaster buggy skin, which offers 50% reduced fuel usage. The Dieselpunk Bundle is $3/£2/€3 on Steam.

Finally, all owners of Dying Light are being automatically upgraded to the Enhanced Edition of the game, which includes The Following expansion, Bozak Horde, Cuisine and Cargo, the Ultimate Survivor Bundle, and the Crash Test Skin Bundle. That's not a bad send-off at all, especially for lapsed players looking for a reason to come back.

(Image credit: Techland)

Dying Light may finally be finished, but Dying Light 2, which we liked even more than the original, looks set to step into its place: Techland said in January that it has plans for at least five years of post-launch content and updates. A new game plus mode went live last week.