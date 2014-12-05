Dying Light system requirements are killer [Update]

Techland has laid out the system requirements for their zombie survive-'em-up Dying Light. They are... significant, shall we say. Like, "oh come on, my GTX 670 isn't that old and now you're saying it's only good for 'minimum'" significant.

Update: Techland has now released revised system requirements that are slightly more in line with not causing your PC a hot, steaming meltdown. See these new requirements below:

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows® 7 64-bit / Windows® 8 64-bit / Windows® 8.1 64-bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-2500 @3.3 GHz / AMD FX-8320 @3.5 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM DDR3

Hard Drive: 40 GB available space

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 560 / AMD Radeon™ HD 6870 (1GB VRAM)

Direct X®: Version 11

Sound: DirectX® compatible

Recommended requirements:

OS: Windows® 7 64-bit / Windows® 8 64-bit / Windows® 8.1 64-bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4670K @3.4 GHz / AMD FX-8350 @4.0 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM DDR3

Hard Drive: 40 GB available space

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 780 / AMD Radeon™ R9 290 (2GB VRAM)

Direct X: Version 11

Sound: DirectX® compatible

These requirements now seem to be filtering through the game's official channels, although not everywhere has been updated as yet. The Steam page for the game's Season Pass, for instance, still currently lists the old specifications:

Dying Light is a free-running survival game due out late-January, 2015. You can read Matt Cabral's hands-on impressions here, and see the most recent teaser video below.