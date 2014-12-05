Popular

Dying Light system requirements are killer [Update]

Dying Light

Techland has laid out the system requirements for their zombie survive-'em-up Dying Light. They are... significant, shall we say.

Update: Techland has now released revised system requirements that are slightly more in line with not causing your PC a hot, steaming meltdown. See these new requirements below:

Minimum requirements:

  • OS: Windows® 7 64-bit / Windows® 8 64-bit / Windows® 8.1 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-2500 @3.3 GHz / AMD FX-8320 @3.5 GHz
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM DDR3
  • Hard Drive: 40 GB available space
  • Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 560 / AMD Radeon™ HD 6870 (1GB VRAM)
  • Direct X®: Version 11
  • Sound: DirectX® compatible

Recommended requirements:

  • OS: Windows® 7 64-bit / Windows® 8 64-bit / Windows® 8.1 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4670K @3.4 GHz / AMD FX-8350 @4.0 GHz
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM DDR3
  • Hard Drive: 40 GB available space
  • Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 780 / AMD Radeon™ R9 290 (2GB VRAM)
  • Direct X: Version 11
  • Sound: DirectX® compatible

These requirements now seem to be filtering through the game's official channels, although not everywhere has been updated as yet. The Steam page for the game's Season Pass, for instance, still currently lists the old specifications:

Dying Light Steam

Dying Light is a free-running survival game due out late-January, 2015. You can read Matt Cabral's hands-on impressions here, and see the most recent teaser video below.

