Doom VFR is the series' virtual reality debut

Bethesda just confirmed the existence of Doom VFR at its E3 2017 press conference. As the name kinda implies, it's Doom's first proper foray into virtual reality (though I've no idea what the "F" in VFR stands for, maybe frolicking?)

No firm details or even a release window has been announced as yet, though we do know it's coming to "PlayStation VR and Vive" – so probably not Oculus, given Zenimax's history with that company. we'll update this story when we learn more. In the meantime, here's the trailer: