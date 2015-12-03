Doom alpha registrations are now open to all

If you want to get in on the Doom alpha, now's your chance. Bethesda has announced that registrations, previously restricted to those with beta access earned through preordering Wolfenstein: The New Order, have now been thrown open to everyone.

By popular demand, we’re opening #DOOM alpha access beyond our #DOOM Beta group. Xbox, Steam, and PS4 registration links incoming.December 3, 2015

As with most closed tests, there's no guarantee you'll get in, but if you want to take a shot you may now do so at Doom.com. You might have trouble getting in—the site is currently chugging a bit—but once you do, hit the "Alpha" link in the upper-right corner. Select your platform, and follow the instructions from there; successful applicants will receive an email containing further information.

The next Doom alpha test is slated to begin tonight at 10 pm EST and will run through the weekend.