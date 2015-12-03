Popular

Doom alpha registrations are now open to all

By

Doom 1

If you want to get in on the Doom alpha, now's your chance. Bethesda has announced that registrations, previously restricted to those with beta access earned through preordering Wolfenstein: The New Order, have now been thrown open to everyone.

As with most closed tests, there's no guarantee you'll get in, but if you want to take a shot you may now do so at Doom.com. You might have trouble getting in—the site is currently chugging a bit—but once you do, hit the "Alpha" link in the upper-right corner. Select your platform, and follow the instructions from there; successful applicants will receive an email containing further information.

The next Doom alpha test is slated to begin tonight at 10 pm EST and will run through the weekend.

Andy Chalk

As lead news writer during ‘merican hours, Andy covers the day-to-day events that keep PC gaming so interesting, exciting, and occasionally maddening. He’s fond of RPGs, FPSs, dungeons, Myst, and the glorious irony of his parents buying him a TRS-80 instead of an Atari so he wouldn't end up wasting his life on videogames.
See comments