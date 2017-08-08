Don't Knock Twice portrays a 'psychologically terrifying' urban legend this September

Don't Knock Twice is the latest game from Wales Interactive—the studio behind the likes of Master Reboot and Soul Axiom. It's due September 5 and will launch alongside a short film of the same name (which incidentally stars Katee Sackhoff of Battlestar Galactica fame).

Said to portray a "psychologically terrifying" urban legend, Don't Knock Twice is set within an abandoned grand manor, littered with clues and items that players must leverage in order to succeed and, crucially, survive.

"To save her estranged daughter, a guilt-ridden mother must uncover the frightening truth behind the urban tale of a vengeful, demonic witch," explains Wales Interactive. "One knock to wake her from her bed, twice to raise her from the dead."

Due to release on both the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift VR headsets, Don't Knock Twice can also be played traditionally minus virtual reality support. If you already own either of those headsets, though, a free VR demo can be downloaded from Steam.

Wales Interactive's Ben Testers bills Don't Knock Twice as the studio's "most exciting project yet." Here's a selection of screens which give off an Amnesia: Dark Descent-meets-Layers of Fear vibe:

Don't Knock Twice is due September 5, and will cost £15.99/$19.99.