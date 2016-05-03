Dishonored 2 release date revealed

After a long period of stealth, Dishonored 2 is on the radar again with a release date announcement: November 11, 2016.

What with the silence echoing from Arkane and Bethesda I'm half surprised to see it this side of next year, despite the fact it was originally pegged for spring. Still, I've plenty of hype stockpiled for the sequel to one of the greatest stealth games in recent memory.

In the likely event you'd forgotten all about it, here's the E3 announcement trailer again. Dishonored 2 will return for E3 2016, naturally.