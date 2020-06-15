Devolver Direct conference being planned for mid-July

In the neverending wave of virtual announce-o-ramas that have replaced E3 this year, one significant name has been missing. No, not Nintendo. Devolver Digital, the indie label whose annual show has been a parade of surrealness and gore, with a few trailers about videogames squeezed in.

In good news for fans of the evolving Devolver lore, this year's Devolver Direct show is being planned for mid-July "if all goes well with production" according to their Twitter account. They also say, "This year will have some updates + release dates on upcoming games and a couple of new games to reveal - all with gameplay."

Perhaps we'll see more of Serious Sam 4 and Carrion, but it's the new games I'm most interested in seeing—as well as the return of Nina Struthers of course.