Dell's 27-inch 144Hz 1440p monitor with G-Sync on sale for $480

Dell's 27-inch S2716DGR monitor is back on sale, this time for $480 at Best Buy. The next lowest price is from Amazon, which has it on sale for $518. Dell also has it on sale, but at $570, while Newegg's asking price is $645.

That said, $480 is not the cheapest we've seen this display go for. Just two months ago, it could be bought from Dell for $410 after applying a coupon code. Unfortunately that offer is no longer valid. If you don't feel like holding out for another deal like that, you can take solace in the fact that this is the second lowest price we've seen this monitor go for, matching the deal we posted in February.

Still not good enough? You can get closer to that previous deal by scooping up an open box model from Best Buy. An open box variant listed as excellent condition goes for $426. According to Best Buy, items marked as excellent look brand new and include all original parts and accessories.

As to the monitor itself, this is a 27-inch TN panel with a 2560x1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. It also features G-Sync support for smooth game play.

The S2716DGR has a built-in USB 3.0 hub with four USB 3.0 ports. Other connectors include HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, audio line-out, and a headphone port.

You can grab this monitor on sale at Best Buy here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.