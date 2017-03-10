Grab a Dell 27-inch 1440p G-Sync 144Hz gaming monitor for $410

Just over a month ago we posted a deal for Dell's 27-inch S2716DGR gaming monitor with G-Sync support and a fast 144Hz refresh rate. At the time it was marked down to $480. That was a good value, but it can be had for even less now. Using a coupon code, you can snag this monitor $410 and change direct from Dell.

The monitor is on sale for $466, down from its retail price of $800 (it can be found on Amazon for around $536 from several third-party sellers). By applying a coupon we previously shared, EXCLUSIVE10, you'll save another 10 percent bringing the price down to $410.39.

Dell's S2716DGR is a monitor that is built for fast action gaming. It uses a TN panel instead of IPS, and has a rated response time of 1ms.

Other features include:

2560x1440 refresh rate at 144Hz

350 nits brightness

1,000:1 contrast ratio (typical)

Tilt, height, swivel, and pivot support

4-port USB 3.0 hub

DisplayPort and HDMI inputs

Headphone output

Go here to grab this monitor on sale.

