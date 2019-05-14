Grab this Dell 15-inch gaming laptop for $300 off right now

Dell's got a raft of deals happening now on some of its top gaming machines, and the best of the bunch is their G5 laptop, equipped with a 1050 Ti and an i5-8300H to capably handle the current gen of 1080p titles. For a mere $650 it's a great way to take your games on the go, and even packs a NVMe SSD to mitigate boot and load times, so you don't have to waste time on your commute staring at splash screens.

For more great deals on some of the best systems available, be sure to check out our best gaming laptop roundup. Or if you're in the market for a desktop solution, be sure to bop on over to our best gaming PC feature for the best machines at the best prices.

Dell G5 gaming laptop for $649.99 | save $300

Rock the 1080p era on the cheap with this great Dell laptop, available until the 20th at a tasty $300 off. Be sure to enter coupon code AFFDG5 to take advantage of the savings.View Deal

If you're looking for an inexpensive way to fill the hours on the bus or train, or if you've got a trip coming up and don't want to be untethered from your Steam library, the G5 is a nice option. It's also a great backup machine if you're sharing your main desktop but want to keep playing Apex Legends or Fortnite while your roomie/partner hogs the big rig.