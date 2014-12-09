Popular

Dean Hall starts recruiting for new game studio RocketWerkz

By

dean hall

With that tweet, it seems, Dean "Rocket" Hall is officially announcing the start of his post-DayZ career. Hall revealed his planned departure from Bohemia back in February, stating that he wanted to step down as the DayZ lead by the end of the year.

His new development studio is based in New Zealand, and has a website. It is blank.

DayZ, meanwhile, is still in full production—most recently releasing a road-map for future updates and a cannibalistic update.

Until Hall announces the team's first project, all I can say is: Yolo? Really?

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
