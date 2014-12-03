DayZ update brings cannibalism to stable branch

I love patch notes. I especially love dry and flavourless patch notes. Games are neither dry nor flavourless, and that means these words contain secrets. For instance take a look at the new mechanics introduced in DayZ's latest stable patch:

Vehicles

Vehicles refueling

Prion Disease

New crafting recipes

Updated heat transfer

Watering plants

Ooh, nice, vehicles are in. And we've got some new crafting recipes. And... what's this? Neurodegenerative diseases? What's that all about?

For explanation, we can turn to the update's added items:

V3S

Ghillie Suite (Hood, Bushrag, Top)

Ghillie Weapon Wrap

Jerry can

Military Tent

Human Flesh

Netting

Steyr Aug

MP133 with pistol grip

Burlap strips

Yup, you read that right: burlap strips. Also: human flesh.

Essentially, you can now chomp down on a man steak. The functionality was originally introduced last month through an experimental update. Now it's in the game proper, along with the associated chance of catching Kuru if consumed raw.

Which means, while you may have to suffer the indignity of being eaten by your killer, at least there's a chance you'll give him a degenerative disease—thus claiming revenge from beyond the game. Stay safe out there, folks.

Patch 0.51.125720 is now live. You can see the full patch notes over at the DayZ forums.