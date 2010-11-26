New DC Universe Online video and screens show Batman taking on Joker

The latest screens for DC Universe Online show the Dark Knight battling it out with the Joker in the Batcave. There's also a spooky fly through video of Gotham City, showing of many recognisable landmarks like Arkham Asylum, Crime Alley and the Joker's favourite deserted fairground, Amusement Mile. You'll find all of the new images and the video embedded below.

We were pretty excited by DC Universe Online's showing at E3 this year. The superhero MMO's physics driven environments and roster of much loved superheroes makes DC Universe Online a promising prospect. For more information, check out the DC Universe Online site. Scroll down to the bottom to find the Gotham fly through video. The game's out early next year.