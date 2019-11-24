Darksiders Genesis gameplay footage and system requirements

The next game in the Darksiders series is a spin-off, a top-down co-op game starring Strife and War. Though Darksiders Genesis looks like act two of Diablo 3, it seems to play like classic Darksiders as you can see in the video of the first 16 minutes above courtesy of IGN. There's a lot of platforming between combats, plenty of shiny currency to pick up from dead enemies and smashed crates, and it all feels like a 1990s Image comic version of The Legend of Zelda.

This is the solo mode, which lets you swap between the two Horsemen at will. Strife's guns look like more fun than War's sword to me, and I also prefer his snarking to War's dourness which was a real trial to put up with when you were stuck playing him in the first game. I don't know about having the player visible behind obstructions while the enemies vanish, though.

Here are the system requirements. Darksiders Genesis is due out on PC and Stadia in December.

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7, 8, Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: AMD FX-8320 (3.5 GHz) / Intel i5-4690K (3.5 GHz) or better

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 15 GB available space

Additional Notes: Preliminary System requirements

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7, 8, Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-3930K (3.2 GHz)/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.2 GHz) or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 15 GB available space

Additional Notes: Preliminary System requirements