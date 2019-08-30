Cyberpunk 2077 customization options, 'cyberninjas,' and more details revealed in today's Q&A

Earlier today, CD Projekt streamed about 15 minutes of Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay, showing off two ways to play: the sneaky hacker and the guns-blazing fighter. After the demonstration, a few developers got together to chat about Cyberpunk's world design, character customization, playstyles, and guns.

Nothing huge was revealed in the roundtable—we already know a lot about Cyberpunk 2077—but we did hear a few small details and get glimpses at the character and inventory screens. You can watch the gameplay video and full discussion above, and I've snipped out a few interesting details below.

There's a hacking minigame in which players select hexidecimal sequences to unlock computers and their contents, such as "Camera Log" and "Officer Tracing."

There are "surprise" vehicles, aside from cars and motorcycles, that we haven't seen.

You can fast travel, but you can also walk or drive anywhere you need to go.

Your character background unlocks unique dialogue options.

Attributes, skills, and the perks you assign to skills affect what your character can do—the example given was a perk for the Athletics skill which allows the player to run while carrying a body.

CD Projekt is "looking into" how to divorce style from stats when it comes to clothing.

"Street cred" is your reputation score, and gaining it increases access to vendors, services, and cyberware.

A few weapons were discussed: nanowire, which can be used to hack or as a whip, an eight-barreled shotgun, a weapon that heats up bullets to "shoot off cyborgs' arms," and a handgun that shoots faster the longer you sustain fire.

You can play as a "cyberninja" who specializes in katanas.

Slow-motion cyberware isn't just for the player—some enemies may "zip around" while using it as well.

There are gun skins and attachments, such as scopes and silencers. Guns also have stats that can be improved.

As you get better at shooting a certain gun, your crosshair can become smaller, and your reload speed can increase, changing the animation.

For a more comprehensive overview, we've collected everything we've learned about Cyberpunk 2077 so far. Below, I've grabbed screenshots of the character creator, skill tree, and inventory.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases April 16, 2020.

The Cyberpunk 2077 character creation screen. (Image credit: CD Projekt)

The Cyberpunk 2077 character screen. (Image credit: CD Projekt)