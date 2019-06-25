Popular

Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition is coming to PC: Here's what it includes

The US and Europe are both getting physical collector's editions thanks to a fan outcry.

Amidst the flood of Cyberpunk 2077 information revealed at E3 this year, CD Projekt served up our first look at the collector's edition of the game. If you've seen The Witcher CE boxes, you won't be at all surprised to hear that it's a pretty spectacular unit, with a huge box, a swanky figurine, an art book, the Visitors Guide to Night City, and all sorts of other stuff.

Check out the unboxing video above for a look at each part of the collector's edition.

While at first CD Projekt said the United States would only be getting a digital version, that plan quickly changed. American fans will be able to buy the physical Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition for PC, too.

The situation isn't quite perfect, as the change is currently only confirmed for the US—CD Projekt is still "checking" the situation in Canada. But generally speaking, any game available in the US is easily had up north, too.

Here's everything CDPR is packing in with the Cyberpunk 2077 PC physical editions, both standard and collector's:

Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition PC

Cyberpunk 2077 standard preorder

(Image credit: CD Projekt RED)

Cyberpunk 2077's standard physical edition pre-orders will come with these physical and digital goodies:

  • Case with game discs
  • Reversible cover
  • World compendium detailing the game's setting and lore
  • Postcards from Night City
  • Map of Night City
  • Stickers
  • [Digital] Game soundtrack
  • [Digital] Art booklet
  • [Digital] Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook
  • [Digital] Wallpapers for desktop and mobile

Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition PC

Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition

(Image credit: CD Projekt RED)

The Collector's Edition will land you all of the same digital rewards plus a lot of extra physical swag:

  • Collector's Edition box
  • Reversible Cover
  • Collectible steelbook
  • 25cm (10in) statue of V (the game's protagonist) in action
  • Hardcover art book
  • Metal pin set
  • Quadra VTech Metal keychain
  • Annotated copy of A Visitor's Guide to Night City sealed in an NCPD evidence bag
  • Embroidered patches
  • World Compendium detailing the game's setting and lore
  • Postcards from Night City
  • Map of Night City
  • Sticker bomb set

