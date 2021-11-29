Grab the latest AMD and Nvidia GPU tech in these ~£1,000 Cyber Monday gaming PCs

With shipping delays and stock crises, you'd be forgiven for thinking the chances of getting a genuine Cyber Monday gaming PC deal were few and far between, but it's still possible to get yourself a new gaming rig at a great price. Case in point these two ~£1,000 gaming PCs from Ebuyer.

The cheaper of the two, the £999.99 RX 6600-based rig, uses the latest AMD RDNA 2 architecture in an affordable package, while for another £50 you can pick up the £1,049.99 RTX 3060 system. One of the keys to the affordability of these two machines is the use of the last-gen AMD Ryzen processor. Both come with the Ryzen 7 3700X CPU, which is still an eminently capable eight-core, 16-thread chip, even if it can't quite match the processing heights of its Ryzen 5000-series siblings.

The good news is that will only matter when it comes to video editing or high-end 3D rendering—in gaming terms that older Ryzen chip will still give the graphics card room to stretch its legs.

The rest of the spec sheet for these two Cyber Monday gaming PCs makes for good reading, too. The 16GB RAM is absolutely what you should be expecting when it comes to a modern gaming rig, and both come sporting a 500GB SSD. That's not some budget SATA drive either, but a modern Seagate Firecuda 510 NVMe drive rated at 3,450 MB/s and 2,500 MB/s in terms of read/write speeds.

This is a great price for an RTX 3060 gaming rig, and though it's packing in last-gen AMD CPU tech, the octacore 3700X is still a mighty capable chip. With this spec you also get a healthy 16GB of system memory, a 500GB SSD, and a truly capacious 2TB of hard drive space for your Steam library overspill.

The more expensive system of the two also packs in a chonky 2TB hard drive to really beef up that overall data storage capacity. With that and the superior graphics card, the £50 you'd spend on that rig really will end up paying dividends in the future.

At under a grand this is a quality little gaming rig, sporting the latest RDNA 2 AMD GPU architecture in the RX 6600 and last-gen Ryzen tech in the 3700X. That's still a great 1080p gaming combo for the money, and the rest of the spec is solid, too.

But if your budget is a hard £1,000 and no more, then the AphaSync gaming PC with the RX 6600 is still a good 1080p option. And it does retain a 1TB hard drive to back up that 500GB Seagate NVMe SSD.

In terms of gaming performance, the RX 6600 is mighty close to that of the RTX 3060, but it does ship with a lot less video memory, and lacks the Nvidia card's ace in the hole: DLSS. That's a smart bit of tech that delivers higher gaming performance with only a very neglible fidelity hit. And that's enough to make the RTX 3060 a more tempting card for us.