Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals 2019 UK

We're bringing you all the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals for 2019, whatever your price range. Earlier this week we saw great savings on a range of gaming laptops, from powerful machines featuring some of the best graphics cards like the RTX 2070, to more modest, lightweight laptops perfect for 1080p gaming on the go. With Cyber Monday traditionally offering more tech-oriented sales, we're expecting the best gaming laptop deals to continue.

Choosing a Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal is often about balancing performance, price and design. If you want a machine that can satisfy all three, you'll likely be needing to spend somewhere between $1,000 to $3,000. If you're prepared to compromise, though, there are plenty of budget laptops that utilise graphics cards like the GTX 1650, which are still great for less system intensive games like Overwatch or Fortnite.

If you're looking for more from your gaming laptop, though, you can also grab good deals on systems that feature RTX 2060 or 2070 graphics cards and an i7 processor. These will happily take on any modern game you want to throw at them, and are also perfectly suited for 144Hz displays.

You'll find the best Cyber Monday gaming laptops deals below, and we'll be updating with bigger and better deals as they happen. If you want more PC kit, here are all our Cyber Monday PC gaming deals.

Top 5 Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals right now

Best gaming laptop deals right now

(Image credit: Asus)

Cyber Monday gaming laptops—When do they go on sale?

(Image credit: Origin)

The sales are in full swing, with the Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals due to peak on, December 2. However, we recommend having a good look around this weekend: you might find a good deal that you can't pass up. We'd also recommend looking for other peripherals this weekend too, as smaller items tend to be on sale during the weekend between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For example, you can pick up one of the best gaming mouse options to go with your new future laptop. We're expecting the sales to last for a few days after Cyber Monday too, in some shape or form, so you'll see discounts running right through until Christmas. Just expect the lowest prices on the Monday itself.

How to save money on gaming laptops during Cyber Monday

(Image credit: Acer)

With the deluge of deals that ooze out of every major retailer every Black Friday, narrowing down your choice of laptop to a single one can seem like an overwhelming task. But there are a few ways you can prepare ahead of time so you can cut through the noise and find exactly, or close to, what you are looking for.

1. Figure out what's important

What are your must-haves when shopping for your next gaming laptop? What are some components or features that you are willing to compromise on so you don't spend as much money? You can write out a list if you think that will help, but knowing what matters the most to you in a gaming laptop can help you figure out the right price point in advance and hone in on getting something you won't regret spending your money on. Does a better GPU matter more than a display greater than 1080p? Only you will know what will make you happy. Read some reviews if that helps, too.

2. Bookmark price comparison websites

We work around the clock from Black Friday to Cyber Monday to post the best possible deals we can find, but sometimes it's helpful to bookmark sites like CamelCamelCamel to know if you are really getting the best deal possible. CamelCamelCamel will show you price histories of any item on Amazon, so you can see if you are getting the possible deal for what's listed on the product page. The price may not ever reach its 'lowest price ever' ever again, but could still be a screamin' deal if it's within £10 or £20 of that lowest price.

3. Look out for bundle deals and other extras

Retailers bring out all sorts of bundle deals during Black Friday, especially when it comes to PC hardware. They may be few and far between for gaming laptops, but it's not unheard of to have a laptop come with a game code or two, or with peripherals like gaming mice. Other extras can include mail-in rebates, which can save you some extra cash if one retailer is offering rebates and another one isn't for the same item.