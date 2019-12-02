Cyber Monday gaming headset deal: a great pair of 7.1 cans for just £80

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

The Cloud Revolver S is a straightforward but high-quality gaming headset from audio craftsmen HyperX. It's plug-and-play, easy to use, connecting via USB or 3.5mm jack, and it's currently available for just £80, a Cyber Monday deal that brings it down to the cheapest it's ever been.

The Revolver S use Dolby 7.1 audio for immersive sound, with memory foam earcups to ensure comfort and minimal sound bleed. It also comes with a USB audio control unit with a dedicated DSP sound card, meaning there's no fumbling around on the side of the headset during a heated multiplayer match.

The microphone uses noise-cancelling technology certified by TeamSpeak and Discord for the clearest voice communication possible, coupled with next-gen 50mm drivers for quality bass. At £40 off right now, it's an excellent deal.

