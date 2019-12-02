Cyber Monday gaming headset deal: a great pair of 7.1 cans for just £80

Where to find Cyber Monday deals
Amazon - All the things
Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops
B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs
Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories
Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops
Staples - Gaming Chairs
Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs
Gamestop - Games and Toys
Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories
Newegg - Components and Hardware
Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games
Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops
NZXT - 10% off all builds
The Cloud Revolver S is a straightforward but high-quality gaming headset from audio craftsmen HyperX. It's plug-and-play, easy to use, connecting via USB or 3.5mm jack, and it's currently available for just £80, a Cyber Monday deal that brings it down to the cheapest it's ever been.
The Revolver S use Dolby 7.1 audio for immersive sound, with memory foam earcups to ensure comfort and minimal sound bleed. It also comes with a USB audio control unit with a dedicated DSP sound card, meaning there's no fumbling around on the side of the headset during a heated multiplayer match.
The microphone uses noise-cancelling technology certified by TeamSpeak and Discord for the clearest voice communication possible, coupled with next-gen 50mm drivers for quality bass. At £40 off right now, it's an excellent deal.
HyperX Cloud Revolver S | £79.99 at Currys (save £40)
The lowest price ever for this solid steel gaming headset with Dolby audio and noice-cancelling mic.View Deal
