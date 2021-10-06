This Fortnite skin combines Cuddle Team Leader and Tomato Head into an unholy abomination

Fortnitemares 2021 has already added a handful of spooky new skins to buy, but the Curdle Scream Leader might be the one that takes the cake. Combining the original pink Cuddle Team Leader skin and the Tomatohead skin, it's a Frankensteinian abomination to science and religion. Check it out below.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Some eagle-eyed Fortnite fans in Fortnite's Twitter replies noted that the skin also features some attributes of Raven, the feathery goth guy from seasons past. I think you can mostly see that in the hands, particularly the right one that has talons.

Included with Curdle Scream Leader is the Llamabomination, a fun combination of the Fortnite llama pinata and the Rex skin.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Sold separately are the Chimeraxes, a dual-wielded pickaxe that combine elements from Rex and Cuddle Team Leader.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Curdle Scream Leader will cost you 1,200 V-bucks, while the pickaxe will cost you 800 V-bucks. Unfortunately, no amount of V-bucks will save our mortal souls from allowing that creature to exist.

If you want more Halloween in your Fortnite, check out our guide to Fortnitemares 2021. Epic has already added the classic Universal Monsters' Frankenstein as a skin, and has the Mummy coming up later.