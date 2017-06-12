Popular

Cuphead is finally due out in September

By

No more delays.

It feels like Cuphead has appeared at every E3 for the last decade, though in truth it’s only been since 2014. Hopefully this year will be the last time, however, because it finally has a solid release date. And it’s close. 

In an announcement trailer, StudioMDHR revealed that Cuphead would be coming to Xbox One and PC on September 29, and it can be pre-ordered right now. 

If you’ve somehow missed it every time it’s been shown off at E3, Cuphead is an action-platformer inspired by cartoons from the 1930s with a focus on boss battles and rapidly shooting everything foolish enough to get in your way, all to repay a debt to the Devil.  

Also, your head is a cup.

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments