Cuphead is finally due out in September

It feels like Cuphead has appeared at every E3 for the last decade, though in truth it’s only been since 2014. Hopefully this year will be the last time, however, because it finally has a solid release date. And it’s close.

In an announcement trailer, StudioMDHR revealed that Cuphead would be coming to Xbox One and PC on September 29, and it can be pre-ordered right now.

If you’ve somehow missed it every time it’s been shown off at E3, Cuphead is an action-platformer inspired by cartoons from the 1930s with a focus on boss battles and rapidly shooting everything foolish enough to get in your way, all to repay a debt to the Devil.

Also, your head is a cup.