Cube World ends a half-decade of silence, announces imminent launch on Steam

Remember Cube World? Don't feel bad if you don't. In October 2013, developer Wolfram von Funck reassured eager followers that despite the silence that followed its messy alpha launch in July of that year, all was well and work was continuing. In June 2014 it issued another such reassurance, and then... nothing. Von Funck's Twitter account has been updated sporadically since then, but not with anything substantial, and the Picroma website hasn't seen any action since that quest system preview.

Fast forward to today, though, and suddenly things are happening: Cube World is coming to Steam, and probably very soon, too.

Cube World will be released on Steam! https://t.co/Lap10eQVKXHopefully around the end of September/October 2019. #cubeworldSeptember 6, 2019

The Steam page is already live, and contains a detailed rundown of what the Cube World is all about. It looks like Minecraft, but it's actually an action-RPG set in a procedurally generated voxel-based world, with four different character classes, craftable items and equipment, non-linear gameplay, pets, a hang glider and a boat, and support for solo and online co-op play. It sounds very ambitious, but the 16-minute gameplay trailer above looks promising. At a bare minimum it's very pretty, and despite the Minecraft-style trappings I actually get an oddly strong Daggerfall vibe from it.

A price for the Steam release hasn't been set, but von Funck said that everyone who purchased the alpha will get a Steam key. The alpha version, sorry to say, is no longer available for purchase.