Cube World video offers glimpse of how questing will work

Never fear, because Cube World is still in development. We know, because after a prolonged and eerie silence Picroma has released a new video detailing what the studio has been busy working on. The studio warns that it is still "adding more variations and content to the quests" and that the footage below is not final.

Of course, we've known a little bit about how Cube World will handle questing for a while. Due to the world's procedural generation creating quests is a bit trickier than it is in most RPGs, so co-creator Wolfram von Funck was forced to put "quests in areas that haven't been [procedurally] generated yet", which sounds like black magic to me.

Meanwhile, the game's questing is less like an MMO nowadays and more geared towards exploration. "We made the system more exploration-based," von Funck said. "We removed quest-givers and also removed all markers from the world map. Quests are just there and players can find them by exploring. [For example] you might find an old crypt and when you enter it, there is a skeleton boss that you have to defeat. Maybe the boss will drop a key or a treasure which is needed for another quest."

If you're impatient to explore the the beautifully right angled world of Cube World, there's an alpha in progress .