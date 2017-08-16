Crackdown 3 delayed to 2018

Last summer Crackdown 3 was confirmed for the PC (good) but delayed from its expected release in 2016 to sometime in 2017 (bad). This summer, it's been delayed again: Microsoft told Polygon that the planned November 7 release is off, and that it won't be out until the spring of 2018.

"We’re very excited about Crackdown 3, and so are many fans, and so it’s a difficult call to move the release date,” Microsoft Studios Publishing general manager Shannon Loftis said. “However, we want to make sure to deliver the right game, with the right quality, and at the right time. Crackdown 3 is a hugely ambitious game and we want to ensure we deliver the right experiences all the way through every part of the game."

We took Crackdown 3 for a pre-release test drive last month and came away suitably impressed, describing it as possibly "the best superhero game in town." But we also noted that "it doesn't look loads more detailed than the Xbox 360 [Crackdown] games did," and that's apparently something the developers are focusing on: Loftis said they're "taking the extra time to focus on the visual polish so gamers can feel completely immersed in a living world."

And now, let's take a moment to enjoy Terry Crews yelling at us. Boom!