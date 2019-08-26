Conan Chop Chop, the April Fool's joke that became a real game, delayed to 2020

Funcom announced Conan Chop Chop on April 1, and in case you didn't notice the timing it was very clearly an April Fools joke. A couple of months later, the joke was on us when Funcom announced that it's actually a real game that would be out in September. But due to an expanded scope, it won't hit that mark.

Conan Chop Chop is a hack-and-slash action-roguelike with couch co-op support for up to four players, and that's apparently gone over very well with people who've got their hands on the pre-release demo. So now Funcom and developer Mighty King have decided to take it further with the addition of online multiplayer as well.

"We had an absolute blast showcasing the game at E3 and Gamescom earlier this year. It was especially gratifying to see how much fun people had playing the game in co-op mode. The teamwork, the banter, the way people moved ever so sneakily towards their near-death companions in order to pick up their gold when they fall. We couldn’t have been happier with the reception," Mighty King CEO Philip Mayes said.

"This has undoubtedly been THE most requested feature after we started showing off the game, so we’re very excited for the opportunity to bring that in."

Naturally, that's going to take a little extra time, and so Conan Chop Chop is now slated to come out sometime in the first quarter of 2020.