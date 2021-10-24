Resident Evil's Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine join Fortnite in latest crossover

Much like the zombie horde in Resident Evil, Fortnite continues to swallow up characters across different franchises. The Boulder-punching Chris Redfield and Nemesis-squashing Jill Valentine, both stars of the original Resident Evil and several sequels, are officially joining the Fortnite battle royale universe alongside new cosmetic items ripped right from the survival horror series.

Check out the trailer above for a look at Chris and Jill.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

How to get Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine in Fortnite

Like previous crossovers in Fortnite, Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine are available in bundles or as standalone purchases. Chris' alternate style is based on his appearance in Resident Evil Village, while Jill has her getup from the Resident Evil 3 remake.

In addition to the skins, there are also bonus items like the Green Herb back bling, which also comes in red and blue variants. Unfortunately, it won't heal you like the real Resident Evil item.

The Saving Keystrokes back bling lets you drag Resident Evil's infamous game-saving typewriter. Then there's the Hot Dogger Pickaxe, based on the Resident Evil 3 knife that sets zombies on fire with each slash. Lastly, we have the Stun Rod Pickaxe, which we've seen in entries like RE4, RE5, and RE6.

Epic is also adding some sort of emote called the "Brolly Stroll." Even with my decent knowledge of Resident Evil lore, I'm stumped on this one. Does Umbrella have a specific corporate walk?

Don't forget to check out our other Fortnite guides and news. Epic recently announced Fortnite's first PvE tournament if you'd rather get got by AI instead of human players.