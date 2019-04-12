Cheap gaming PC deals for the UK

Cheap gaming PC deals

Generally speaking, here in the UK we pay higher prices for PCs. That's why it's vital to grab a cheap gaming PC deal when you can, to save on the price of a rig. Sure, you could build yourself a PC, or just finance a high-spec monster, but there's usually an opportunity to pick up something a little cheaper and you can normally get a fair gaming rig below £1000. That's where we come in.

We've tracked down all the cheap gaming PC deals for this week, and popped them all below. This guide is for UK buyers only. With the prices of Nvidia's latest RTX graphics cards dropping, and the recent inclusion of the GTX 1660 (and imminent arrival of the 1650), the cost of modern PC builds is falling with them. After all, GPUs are one of the biggest costs. While CPUs still hold their value, other parts like SSDs and RAM are dropping in price too, which should mean that pre-built PCs are getting cheaper. Often, the pre-built market is a little slow to reflect these savings when selling to you, the customer, so you need to be wary of buying something that isn't worth the price of admission. All the deals we've gathered below do actually reflect fair prices.

Cheap gaming PC deals this week in the UK

ADMI Gaming PC | Intel i5-9400 | GTX 1060 | £600

What you're getting here is a decent gaming PC with some neat lighting. It includes 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, and a decent 6GB 1060 GPU. It'll run most games really well, and at £600 it's a good price.

ADMI Gaming PC | AMD Ryzen 3600 | RX570 8GB | £600

OK, a leftfield option here. This is an AMD build, hence it's cheaper, but it comes with a 240GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and Windows 10 included. There no extra HDD, so you could turn to external storage if needed, but this is a tempting price to start with.

The best cheap gaming PCs

1. CyberpowerPC Warrior

The best gaming PC under £1,000

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 3GB | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Storage: 120GB SSD + 1TB HDD 7200RPM

Exceptional performance per dollar

Runs very cool out of the box

Included SSD is low capacity

Great design

If you want a fantastic value for a prebuilt gaming PC look no further than the CyberPower Warrior. Featuring an Intel Core i7-8700, Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB and 16GB of DDR4 ram, you might actually pay more than £900 when building the system yourself part for part. It's already great out of the box, but the Warrior can also be easily upgraded. The 240GB SSD won't do much if you're looking to install multiple games, so we'd recommend upgrading that first. Especially since high capacity fast SSDs are so cheap nowadays.

Whether you're looking to play Battlefield V or some rounds of Fortnite Battle Royale, the Warrior has you covered with great performance at 1080p with high to ultra graphic settings. It doesn't have any fancy RGB lighting, but this prebuilt still looks fantastic with its built in red LED fans and tempered glass panels.

2. HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop

An AMD powerhouse that keeps up with the best

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 Series | GPU: AMD RX 580 | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Storage: 1TB HDD 7200RPM

Extensive front panel connections

Great performance out of the box

No included SSD

Cooling isn't great

HP may not be the first PC company you think of when it comes to gaming, but the Pavilion Gaming Desktop is a fantastic choice for gamers on a budget, with models in the £700 range that offer better gaming performance than several systems we've seen well over £800.

AMD's Ryzen 5 series offers incredible performance on a budget. Combine it with the RX 580 and you have yourself a winning combination that can handle just about any modern game you throw at it. The only downside to the system is its lack of an SSD, but the modern I/O with USB 3.1 Type-C and plentiful USB ports makes it a versatile system that is great for work and play.

3. Acer Gaming Desktop Aspire TC-780-UR1E

Great for newcomers to PC gaming

CPU: Intel Core i5-7400 | GPU: AMD R9 360 | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Storage: 256GB SSD

Includes 256GB SSD

Easy to upgrade

Great performance for the price

Older components

If you're on an even tighter budget or just looking to get your foot in the door for PC gaming, Acer's Aspire Gaming Desktop TC-780 is a solid place to start. The desktop features Intel's Core i5-7400 for a CPU and AMD's older R9 360 for a graphics card. These are older generation components, but the combination is still capable enough for 1080p gaming on medium settings. It won't get you much further than that but it's a great place to start and can be easily upgraded down the line.

The system already comes with a 256GB SSD installed, which is great at this price point. A new graphics card further down the line will make this PC even more viable for modern gaming. Acer also offers great support which can be handy for users that are new to PC gaming.

Choosing the best affordable prebuilt PCs

One of the biggest advantages to building your own PC is the ability to essentially choose every single component in the system. This allows you to take your time shopping around for deals and finding the perfect combination of parts to fit your budget and performance needs. The downside for most inexperienced builders is that this whole process can take some time and has the potential to cause quite a headache if something goes wrong. This is where prebuilt gaming PCs really shine.

When you pay the premium to configure or purchase a prebuilt PC you are paying for more than just the parts. You are paying for warranty service, support and the peace of mind that your system was put together by professionals. These are some of the things we value highly when considering the best budget gaming PCs. We also look at other unique selling points like design, upgradability and anything you wouldn't be able to do when building it yourself.

For most users that don't have the luxury to spend over $1000 on a prebuilt gaming PC, upgradability and performance per dollar are paramount. When we set out to choose our top choices for budget prebuilt gaming PCs, we took a look at almost every major manufacturer and system integrator to find the best combination of value, reliability, customer feedback, design and performance under $500 and under $1,000.

We still highly recommend the experience of building it yourself, but if you can't do that then one of the systems above will have you gaming in short order.