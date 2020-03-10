CD Projekt Red unveils a new look for Cyberpunk 2077's female protagonist

To celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, CD Projekt Red has treated us to a first look at the new default female appearance for Cyberpunk 2077's protagonist, V.

In a tweet posted on Twitter, the new-look "Miss V" was introduced to the world, sporting some subtle changes from the character art we’d previously seen. She now has pinkish-red hair (in contrast to the previously rather muted dark brown) with a more defined undercut, has ditched most of her make-up in favour of a bunch of new piercings, and has a more rugged looking scar than before. In short, she now looks a bit less like a gender swap of the (rather generic looking) male V we’ve come to know, and she's got a bit more of her own character.

Miss V, a pleasure… #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/V4cedT6ubfMarch 8, 2020

In response to a fan enquiry, CDPR also confirmed that physical editions of the game will have reversible box art, allowing you to choose which version of V you want to see on your copy.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently scheduled to release on 17 September 2020.