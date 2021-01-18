CD Projekt promises a 'vigorous' defense against a second Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuit

CD Projekt says it will "take vigorous action to defend itself" against a second class action lawsuit filed against it over last year's botched release of Cyberpunk 2077. The confirmation of the suit comes just three weeks after the filing of the first legal claim arising from the poor state of the game on previous-generation consoles.

The studio confirmed the second lawsuit in a regulatory announcement released late last week. CD Projekt didn't detail the specifics of the claim but said that "the content of the claim, including its subject and scope," is the same as the one filed in December. That lawsuit, according to a press release from The Rosen Law Firm, alleges that CD Projekt "made false and/or misleading statements" about Cyberpunk 2077, and failed to disclose that it "was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or PlayStation systems due to an enormous number of bugs."

Cyberpunk 2077 earned solid initial reviews on PC—we gave it a 78/100, saying that its incredible setting was "undermine by an onslaught of bugs"—but the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions turned out to be something else entirely. Performance on consoles was significantly worse than on PC, to the point that Sony, Microsoft, and CD Projekt were forced to offer refunds, and Sony removed the game from the PlayStation Store entirely.

In an apology video released last week, CD Projekt co-founder Marcin Iwinski said that many of the problems players encountered on consoles didn't come up during testing. A recent Bloomberg report, however, says developers were actually well aware of the problems prior to its release, and that major bugs were still being discovered after the studio announced that Cyberpunk 2077 had "gone gold" in October 2020. In that same video, Iwinski said CD Projekt had been forced to delay its DLC plans in order to work on fixes instead.

"The Company will undertake vigorous action to defend itself against any such claims," CD Projekt said in the lawsuit announcement.

I've reached out to CD Projekt for more information and will update if I receive a reply.