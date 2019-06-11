CastleStorm 2 and Stronghold: Warlords headline seven new indies in the Kinda Funny E3 Showcase

The E3 2019 Kinda Funny showcase aired earlier today on Twitch, and it featured over 60 games, though only a handful of them were brand new. These new games included an entry in Firefly Studios' Stronghold series, called Stronghold: Warlords, as well as CastleStorm 2.

Without further ado, here are the new games and their trailers:

Stronghold: Warlords

Let's take it from the top. Stronghold: Warlords will release in 2020, and will be the studio's "first game to recreate the castle economies of the Far East". The entry will allow you to "recruit, upgrade and command AI lords across the battlefield in the form of in-game 'Warlords'".

CastleStorm 2

A sequel to the beloved 2013 tower defence game. It boasts a cooperative and competitive campaign, PvP "castle-destruction matches", and typically cute graphics. It's due to release on the Epic Games Store later this year, and uses Unreal Engine 4.

Lucifer Within Us

Lucifer Within Us is the next title from Kitfox Games, the studio responsible for The Shrouded Isle. According to its Steam description, it "asks you to solve non-linear, story rich mysteries with your wits, making observations and deductions in a world of daemonic possession and invasive soul-scanning technology."

#Funtime

Developed by One Guy Games, #Funtime is a twin stick shooter with a colour switching mechanic: each colour provides "unique gameplay advantages". It'll boast an arcade and campaign mode, 50 levels, eight battle modes, and "deep scoring and replayability".

Half Past Fate

You might already know about this one. It's a "romantic narrative-adventure game about three relationships that form either over the span of eight hours or eight years". As the trailer above suggests, Half Past Fate has a bright and cheerful retro aesthetic, and is planned for a 2019 release date.

Superliminal

Developed by Pillow Castle, Superliminal is a first-person puzzle game with a fascinating premise: the size of objects depend on depth perception, leading to a dizzying environment laden with optical illusion. It's strange, it's surreal, it's confusing... it looks promising.

Undying

Developed by Vanimals, Undying is a horror survival game that seems to take its cues from Cormac McCarthy's The Road. You play as Anling as she works to find refuge for her young son Cody, only there's a twist: Anling is infected and will turn into a zombie, so, uh, she better get a move on.