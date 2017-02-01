Canon Pixma MG6821 wireless all-in-one printer is on sale for $35

Is your old and crusty printer showing signs of giving up the ghost? If so, you can buy a brand new one for not a lot of coin—B&H Photo currently has Canon's Pixma MG6821 on sale for a low $35 with free shipping (and free expedited shipping if you add items to bring the total to over $49).

This printer normally sells for $70 or more, sometimes even as high as $150. A look around the web shows Best Buy, Staples, and Office Depot all selling it on sale for $80. The lowest we've seen outside of B&H Photo is at Amazon, where it's currently marked down to $50.

Canon's Pixma MG6821 is an all-in-one photo printer with wireless connectivity. It supports a max resolution of 4800x1200 dpi and has a rated print speed of 41 seconds for a 4-inch x 6-inch photo.

There are five ink tanks in this printer, so if you run out of a specific color you can replace just what you need. And depending on how you feel about using generic inks, there are plenty of 5-packs on eBay for around $16. We're not suggesting you go that route—printer companies price gouge for genuine ink but also warn that generic alternatives can clog and ruin the print heads—just a friendly heads up that there are affordable generic ink options for this printer.

This deal is valid for today only. Go here to take advantage of it.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.