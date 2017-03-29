Calyos brings fanless NSG S0 phase change case to Kickstarter

It's not often that we hear about phase-change cooling anymore, though it hasn't fallen completely by the wayside. Case in point, Calyos has turned to Kickstarter to take pre-orders for its NSG S0, a fanless and completely silent chassis for high-end builds.

The NSG S0 uses phase-change cooling to keep the CPU and GPU chilly. With no fans, no pump, and no moving parts, there is nothing to generate noise. It's completely passive.

At first glance, the case looks like a Thermaltake Core P5 that's been hitting the gym. Hard. It's made of 4mm brushed aluminum and is set up like a traditional case with the motherboard on the left side and power supply at the bottom. However, there's a large compartment on the right that holds the phase-change cooler.

There are two loops on this thing, one for the CPU and one for the GPU. Each one has its own evaporator and condenser, with flexible tubing extending into the phase-change compartment. No maintenance is required—in its FAQ section, Calyos guarantees no more than a 2C rise in temps after five years of running the system nonstop.

Calyos has turned to Kickstarter to accept pre-orders, which it says will ship in May. The Super Early Bird tier at €479 is already gone, leaving the Early Bird tier at €549 as the least expensive option for an NSG S0. There are also custom themes available.

The company is also selling the case with pre-configured hardware, up to a Core i7-7700K processor and GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphic card.

You can check it out (and make a pre-order) here.