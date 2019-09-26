Cal Kestis gets a little help from his friends in the new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order trailer

A new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order revealed during the Triple Force Friday Global Reveal live stream today tells us a little bit more about the story of Cal Kestis, a former Padawan who's now on the run from Order 66.

Cal is being pursued by the Second Sister, an Imperial Inquisitor who's got a real thing for killing Jedi. But just when things seem completely cooked, he gets some unexpected help from Cere, herself a former Jedi, and the obligatory cute, furry alien guy—although his voice is surprisingly conventional compared to, say, Ewoks and Yoda and that guy with the face. There are giant monsters on display, an array of Imperial forces, and at one point Cal does a cool arm-twist move that leads into a light saber bisection—which, unfortunately, does not actually bisect. Shame, that.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order comes out on November 15. It's a good bet that we'll see more during the actual Triple Force Friday event, which will take place on October 4.