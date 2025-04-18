Shawn Levy of Deadpool & Wolverine fame is directing Star Wars: Starfighter, a standalone movie starring Ryan Gosling

Star Wars Celebration Japan has just begun, and during a panel about the upcoming Mandalorian movie spin-off, director Shawn Levy and actor Ryan Gosling popped up to announce a new Star Wars movie coming in 2027.

"One of several theatrical projects still in development from Lucasfilm," says starwars.com, "including films by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, Taika Waititi and a new trilogy by Simon Kinberg, Levy's film — Star Wars: Starfighter — will star Gosling and go into production starting this fall."

Apparently it's going to explore a previously unseen era in the Star Wars timeline, roughly five years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Gosling will play a new character rather than someone from the existing canon.

It's a couple of years off, with The Mandalorian & Grogu due to arrive in cinemas first on May 22, 2026. Star Wars: Starfighter will follow a year later, on May 28, 2027, and presumably have nothing to do with the 2001 Phantom Menace tie-in videogame of the same name, which we once praised for the line, "now let’s see how you deal with my favourite training canyon." Though if Ryan Gosling gets to say that it would make the internet very happy.