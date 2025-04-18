Shawn Levy of Deadpool & Wolverine fame is directing Star Wars: Starfighter, a standalone movie starring Ryan Gosling
Set after the events of Rise of the Skywalker.
Star Wars Celebration Japan has just begun, and during a panel about the upcoming Mandalorian movie spin-off, director Shawn Levy and actor Ryan Gosling popped up to announce a new Star Wars movie coming in 2027.
"One of several theatrical projects still in development from Lucasfilm," says starwars.com, "including films by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, Taika Waititi and a new trilogy by Simon Kinberg, Levy's film — Star Wars: Starfighter — will star Gosling and go into production starting this fall."
Apparently it's going to explore a previously unseen era in the Star Wars timeline, roughly five years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Gosling will play a new character rather than someone from the existing canon.
It's a couple of years off, with The Mandalorian & Grogu due to arrive in cinemas first on May 22, 2026. Star Wars: Starfighter will follow a year later, on May 28, 2027, and presumably have nothing to do with the 2001 Phantom Menace tie-in videogame of the same name, which we once praised for the line, "now let’s see how you deal with my favourite training canyon." Though if Ryan Gosling gets to say that it would make the internet very happy.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
